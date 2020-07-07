Chrissy Teigen responded personally to a tactless comment on Instagram Monday questioning the model, cookbook author and TV personality's appearance in a skin care video Teigen had posted.

"Ok … this isn't her or some app that changed her face," read a comment from a user account for Kim Nordquelle, whose bio on her private Instagram account describes her as working for a real-estate brokerage in Austin, Texas. "I had to look back and forth like 4 times … either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer … this isn't right,"

Following other commenters' astonished responses to Nordquelle's statement, Tiegen, 34, quipped, "What would you prefer?"

Nordquelle, whose professional profile at Commercial Industrial Properties says she was raised "in multiple cities and in multiple countries" and is the mother of three daughters, then followed up to say, "Apologies for the lack of tact fullness [sic] … should have thought ahead. But, why did I have to go back and forth 3-4 x to make sure it was you? Is it an app? It's not about skin care, but structure is completely different … you're unrecognizable."

"Why are you carrying on with this??" Teigen replied. "Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you’ve said? You know you don’t actually know me in real life, right? thank god."

On Tuesday, responding to a tweet asking if she would give out her skin care routine, Teigen replied, "I did on Instagram!," and added of separate political comments on that social media platform attacking the outspokenly liberal star, "If you can weed through the seed of pizzagate ... [expletive] losers screaming 'BLOOD OF CHILDREN', it’s quite enjoyable."