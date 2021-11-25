Chrissy Teigen has responded to the latest round of online trolling directed at her, which attacked the model and cookbook author for her social-media posts Sunday about recent cosmetic surgery.

After the British tabloid the Daily Mail on Monday reported criticism of Teigen for her eyebrow transplant, the mother-of-three responded on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "WHY are people so ... riled up over any little thing I do? "You're gonna give yourselves a heart attack," she wrote in a since-deleted post, captured in a screengrab by People magazine Tuesday.

Some angry Twitter commenters, reacting to what they considered flaunting of wealth, had called her "a cancer" and a "cockroach" for having posted three Instagram Stories videos about her surgery. The procedure involves transplanting individual hairs from the back of the head to above the eyes, generally to repair eyebrows that have been over-tweezed until leaving patchy bald spots. Sometimes this is a result of trichotillomania, also called hair-pulling disorder, which according to the Mayo Clinic can be caused by "stress, anxiety, tension, boredom, loneliness, fatigue or frustration." Teigen did not specify a reason for the over-tweezing.

"I am so thankful that #chrissyteigen was able to get an eyebrow transplant. What a tragic nightmare she has been going through!!!" tweeted one person. "The world is going to hell in a hand basket but thank heaven that Chrissy Teigen was able to transplant her eyebrows!" wrote another. Said a third, "You're so out of touch with reality it's literally disgusting. The things i see you post are non relevant. I always tell my 11 yr old not to look up to people like you or your type. You're seriously a cancer." One troll called her "truly the cockroach of social media."

Teigen, who turns 36 next week, had her defenders. Tweeted one, "Y'all just be mad at @chrissyteigen because she's alive. It's some miserable folks on these here internet streets." And some commenters gave grudging sympathy: "#chrissyteigen always on the wrong side of everything. I'm genuinely starting to feel bad for her."

Teigen — though not her singer-producer husband, John Legend — earlier had been trolled for the couple having thrown a party this weekend themed to "Squid Game," the Netflix drama about literal financial-class warfare.