Chrissy Teigen tweets from plane forced to turn around due to unauthorized passenger

She wondered on Twitter why the plane was turning around four hours into the 11-hour flight.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2017 Revolve Awards at

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES � An airline says a Tokyo-bound flight returned to Los Angeles hours into the journey after the crew discovered that one of the passengers had boarded the wrong plane.

A statement from All Nippon Airways says the pilot decided to return to the originating airport as part of the airline's security procedures.

Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday and returned to LAX at 7:33 p.m.

Model Chrissy Teigen was aboard and live-tweeted the developments. She wondered on Twitter why the plane was turning around four hours into the 11-hour flight.

ANA says it's trying to determine how the passenger boarded the wrong flight.

In an apology to inconvenienced passengers, the airline says it takes pride in customer service and failed on this flight.

