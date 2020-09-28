After sharing earlier this month that doctors have ordered bed rest for her difficult third pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen revealed Sunday that she now is suffering from excessive bleeding. The model, cookbook author and TV personality, who has created a popular social-media exchange with her fans, is downplaying the bleeding's severity while nonetheless expressing concern.

"I was always, always bleeding," Teigen, 34, who has two previous children with her Grammy Award-winning husband John Legend, said of her pregnancies. In a series of Instagram Stories videos, which cycle out after 24 hours, she said from a hospital bed, "I'm about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for, like, a month … maybe a little bit less than a month."

It has been continual, she said. "Every time I would go to the bathroom, it would be blood. … And it's so weird because I feel really good." But, she added, she was experiencing a particularly severe episode, "And that's obviously very bad."

She assured, "The baby is so healthy. … All we're doing now is trying to make sure that he's got a lot of fluid around him and that I'm resting, obviously as much as possible. It's just hard because there's not much you can do. I'm in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything. Basically, if I can make it through the next few weeks, if Little Boy can make it through the next few weeks, then we can go from there, and be able to kind of get through the danger zone or whatever."

She conceded, "Yeah, it is scary … so I take my progesterone, my iron. … Just trust me, we're on it, trying everything we can."

Teigen and Legend, 41, are the parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.