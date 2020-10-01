Chrissy Teigen and John Legend grieve their miscarriage

Many entertainment-industry peers are offering their empathy and support to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the couple suffered a miscarriage Wednesday following a difficult third pregnancy.

Alongside a black-and-white Instagram photo showing Teigen sitting on the side of a hospital bed, her head bowed and her hands clasped in prayer, the model and TV personality wrote, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

Teigen, 34, who with 11-time Grammy Award winner Legend, 41, are the parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, added poignantly, "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Addressing the unborn child, Teigen told him, "I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

She thanked well-wishers, and assured, "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. … On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

She tweeted afterward, "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Melissa Fumero, 38, who welcomed her second child in February, expressed her sympathy in an Instagram comment, writing, "I am so astonished and in complete awe of your bravery. You just made so many women feel seen by sharing this intimate grief. I hope the outpouring of love you receive helps you and your family heal. Thank you for being so strong and so open. Sending you and your family so much love and light in this extraordinarily difficult time. May you always feel Jack's love surrounding you."

Model and "Drop the Mic" cohost Hailey Bieber, daughter of Massapequa-raised actor Stephen Baldwin, wrote, "I'm so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time." Others offering support included actors Selma Blair, Viola Davis, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Dwayne Johnson, Ruby Rose, Sarah Silverman, Channing Tatum and Gabrielle Union, dancer-choreographer Derek Hough, and media personalities Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

After sharing earlier this month that doctors had ordered bedrest for her difficult third pregnancy, Teigen revealed Sunday that she was suffering from excessive bleeding.