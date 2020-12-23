TODAY'S PAPER
Chrissy Teigen 'sad' that she will never be pregnant again

Chrissy Teigen addressed her recent miscarriage, and how

Chrissy Teigen addressed her recent miscarriage, and how she can never risk another pregnancy, in an Instagram post Wednesday. Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
After a health crisis that led to the miscarriage of a baby she and her husband had named Jack, Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday shared her sadness at never being able to risk another pregnancy.

The model and cookbook author posted an Instagram photo of herself, her body still not recovered from the September ordeal, and wrote, "This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating. But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."

Teigen, 35, and her husband, Grammy Award-winning singer and "The Voice" coach John Legend, who turns 42 on Monday, are the parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

