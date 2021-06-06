In the continuing controversy over Chrissy Teigen's years-past cyberbullying of media personality Courtney Stodden, the model and cookbook author has exited a planned guest role on the Netflix comedy-drama "Never Have I Ever."

"Chrissy Teigen has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever," a representative for the show said in a statement to media. "The role is expected to be recast."

The coming-of-age series, about a first-generation Indian-American teen loosely based on the childhood of co-creator Mindy Kaling, has had tennis legend John McEnroe and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg as themselves doing voiceover narration.

Stodden, 26 — who first garnered attention in 2011 as the 16-year-old bride of then 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson (1997's "Con Air," 1999's "The Green Mile"), and who recently came out as nonbinary — in March posted tweets from 2011 and 2012 that showed Teigen insulting and denigrating the teen. In a subsequent May interview with the online magazine The Daily Beast, Stodden said celebrities including Teigen, Joy Behar and Courtney Love had denounced Stodden as opportunistic. Teigen in particular "wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.' … There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies."

Two days after that interview was published, Teigen apologized on Twitter, writing: "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past ... in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

Teigen, 35, the wife of Grammy Award-winning singer and "The Voice" coach John Legend, added, "I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

Stodden responded the same day on Instagram, saying: "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."

Stodden, who now uses "they/them" pronouns, finalized their divorce from Hutchison in 2020, and has been attempting to establish themselves as a singer. On May 30, Stodden announced on Instagram they were engaged to Chris Sheng, an entrepreneur and business consultant.