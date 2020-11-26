Chrissy Teigen talks post-miscarriage depression

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, who with her singer husband John Legend suffered a miscarriage on Sept. 30, continues to struggle in the aftermath.

"I'm not tweeting much because I'm honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole," Teigen, who turns 35 on Monday, said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, "but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I'll be fixed soon. [T]hey'll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok?," she added playfully. "[T]hank u and love you!

Bravo TV executive and on-air personality Andy Cohen and author Molly Jong-Fast were among those posting supportive comments.

One person berated Teigen, sniping, "I believe that anyone suffering from depression and grief would take exception to the term 'fixed'. Seems a bit condescending." Teigen replied, "I am in a very dark bubble and incapable of expressing what is happening and doing the best I can. I feel broken and all I know is the opposite ... [of] fixed - I know it isn't that easy but it's all I can think of at the moment. Did not mean to offend."

Several people took the critical commenter to task, saying they suffer from depression and found the person's comment toward Teigen insensitive. "If you took issue with how Chrissy expressed her very real pain," wrote one, "that’s a you thing, not a her thing." Said another, "Chrissy was trying her best to convey how she is feeling and your interpretation of it is ... lacking in empathy."

Teigen and her Grammy Award-winner husband are the parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. They named the son they lost, calling him Jack.