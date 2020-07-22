Long Island supermodel Christie Brinkley has joined the ranks of amateur quarantine hairstylists, giving her eldest child, singer Alexa Ray Joel, a hefty trim.

"Hair Today Gone Tomorrow!" punned Brinkley, 66, on Instagram. "Alexa Ray asked me to cut her hair because she wanted a change...she wanted Sass with Class and I think we did it ! Et Voilà! My beautiful baby!"

A series of 10 photos opens with a "before" shot of Joel, 34, Brinkley's daughter with ex-husband Billy Joel, sitting and displaying hair reaching down to her lower back. Wearing a black tank top and a long leopard-print skirt, she then models her new, slightly longer-than-shoulder-length cut. One image includes Alexa Ray Joel's fiancé, New York City bar and restaurant owner Ryan Gleason.

Model and fitness maven Nina Agdal, 28, the girlfriend of Brinkley's 25-year-old son Jack Brinkley-Cook, commented, "Stunning!," prompting Joel to respond, "Thank You Beauteous One." Brinkley's middle child, daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 22, told her sister, "This haircut makes me wanna sing grown woman by Beyonce." Joel good-naturedly answered, "Ha."

Brinkley has been isolating with family, at least part of the time, at her Bridgehampton estate during the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 3, she posted an Instagram photo of herself, her three children and their respective beaus, including Sailor Brinkley-Cook's artist boyfriend Benjamin Sosne, together on a beach, jocularly referring to the group as a "quaranteam."

Brinkley also appears to have had a trim, posting photos Sunday of herself and the same group boating on Gardiners Bay and having an outdoor meal dockside on Shelter Island. "Chillin on the water with my BAY-Bees," she wrote punningly. Her shoulder-length cut, slightly shorter than in photos and videos from earlier that week, elicited favorable comments on Instagram.