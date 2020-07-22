TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
84° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Christie Brinkley gives daughter Alexa Ray a quarantine haircut

Christie Brinkley (l) attends 2019 FN Achievement

 Christie Brinkley (l) attends 2019 FN Achievement Awards at IAC Building on December 3, 2019 in New York City. FN Style Influencer of the Year, singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel attends the 2018 Footwear News Achievement Awards at IAC Headquarters on December 4, 2018 in New York City.  Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Long Island supermodel Christie Brinkley has joined the ranks of amateur quarantine hairstylists, giving her eldest child, singer Alexa Ray Joel, a hefty trim.

"Hair Today Gone Tomorrow!" punned Brinkley, 66, on Instagram.  "Alexa Ray asked me to cut her hair because she wanted a change...she wanted Sass with Class and I think we did it ! Et Voilà! My beautiful baby!"

A series of 10 photos opens with a "before" shot of Joel, 34, Brinkley's daughter with ex-husband Billy Joel, sitting and displaying hair reaching down to her lower back. Wearing a black tank top and a long leopard-print skirt, she then models her new, slightly longer-than-shoulder-length cut.  One image includes Alexa Ray Joel's fiancé, New York City bar and restaurant owner Ryan Gleason.

Model and fitness maven Nina Agdal, 28, the girlfriend of Brinkley's 25-year-old son Jack Brinkley-Cook, commented, "Stunning!," prompting Joel to respond, "Thank You Beauteous One." Brinkley's middle child, daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 22, told her sister, "This haircut makes me wanna sing grown woman by Beyonce." Joel good-naturedly answered, "Ha."

Brinkley has been isolating with family, at least part of the time, at her Bridgehampton estate during the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 3, she posted an Instagram photo of herself, her three children and their respective beaus, including Sailor Brinkley-Cook's artist boyfriend Benjamin Sosne, together on a beach, jocularly referring to the group as a "quaranteam."

Brinkley also appears to have had a trim, posting photos Sunday  of herself and the same group boating on Gardiners Bay and having an outdoor meal dockside on Shelter Island. "Chillin on the water with my BAY-Bees," she wrote punningly. Her shoulder-length cut, slightly shorter than in photos and videos from earlier that week, elicited favorable comments on Instagram.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, says of working despite Trebek reveals new safety rules on 'Jeopardy!' set
Former employees of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show say Report: Employees call 'Ellen' a toxic workplace
Ed Henry, who grew up in Deer Park, Former Fox News anchor Ed Henry accused of rape
Savannah Guthrie hopes to return to "Today" sometime Savannah Guthrie undergoes eye surgery
Pictured: Isaac, left, and Joey Eisch with their 'Father Soldier Son': major achievement in documentary filmmaking
Filmmaker Robin Baker Leacock is shown along Noyac LI filmmaker's new doc offers a joyful look at aging
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search