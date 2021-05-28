Proud mom Christie Brinkley is promoting the new single by her and ex-husband Billy Joel's singer daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.

"Two Music Videos with my talented @alexarayjoel," wrote the Bridgehampton supermodel, 67, on Instagram, posting a roughly 10-second clip of the two sitting together on a boat, holding hands, followed by an excerpt of a video in which Alexa Ray Joel plays an instrumental version of her recently released romantic ballad "Seven Years."

"One song bears her name, and the other is her new instrumental version," Brinkley wrote confusingly. "The PIANO Version of her new gorgeous song 'Seven Years' OUT NOW On @spotify I invite you to lose yourself in the melodic lull of 'Seven Years', a bittersweet cinematic scoring set to piano and strings. NO Vocals. What dreams and beautiful days are made of…."

The YouTube page for the instrumental version of the song has no video but rather a portrait photograph of Joel, 35, sitting dreamily at a piano, plus her name, that of the song and the word "piano." Brinkley's Instagram video of Joel playing piano had previously appeared on Joel's Instagram account with much the same language as in Brinkley's post: "Lose yourself in the melodic lull of 'Seven Years', a bittersweet cinematic scoring set to piano and strings. ~NO Vocals. What dreams are made of …"

On Wednesday, Joel added on Instagram that she had "just found out that The Official Music Video for 'Seven Years' has over 500K Views on @youtube and climbing … whaaat?! And just like that, the moon has carried me home."

"I wanna thank each and every one of you for listening n’ supporting," Joel went on to say. "I can't tell you how much I've enjoyed hearing your personal stories of what this song means to you, and how it resonates with your romantic sentiments n' visions of nostalgia. I'm moved by the many messages I've received that some of you lovebirds are even playing this at your wedding … what an honor."

A paean to fiance Ryan Gleason, a restaurateur and real estate broker with whom she has been in a relationship for two years longer than the title of her long-gestating song, "Seven Years" dropped on April 6. A lyric video followed 10 days later, and a performance video on April 20.