Sag Harbor supermodel Christie Brinkley celebrated her 65th birthday a few days early, with a serenade from eldest child, Alexa Ray Joel, and in a new interview revealed her biggest career regret.

Brinkley, whose birthday is Saturday, thanked a sponsoring skincare company on Instagram Wednesday night "for the early birthday party and for giving us a great way to always put our best face forward when ever theres [sic] a [milestone] moment like @alexarayjoel created for me by coming to sing the Birthday song in her own sultry way."

She also posted three photos from the fete, wearing a metallic silver-and-gold minidress and gold heels, seated next to a standing Joel, 33. "Thank you both and everyone who came! Cheers!" Brinkley wrote, adding six Champagne emoji.

The skincare company Ultherapy on Tuesday had posted images of various guests at the party, held at the Gramercy Park Hotel in Manhattan. Many attendees also posted photos, with the motherhood-lifestyle website Divalysscious Moms offering a video of Joel's soulful crooning to what the singer called her "mamacita."

Additionally, in an interview posted Thursday, Brinkley told "Entertainment Tonight" her biggest career regret: "I didn't do 'Saturday Night Live' when they asked me. Ahhh!" she said in mock exasperation. "What was I thinking?!"

Brinkley also told "ET" that at her age, "You just don't date that much," and said her first job prior to modeling was as "a scooper at 31-flavors ice cream," an evident reference to Baskin-Robbins.

Brinkley began her modeling career in the 1970s, going on to grace three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers from 1979 to 1981, among her reportedly 500-plus magazine covers. She spent more than 20 years as the face of CoverGirl cosmetics. And two years ago, at 63, she posed with daughters Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, now 20, in a spread for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017.