Explaining that, "Since we're starting a new decade, I'm looking back at a few #looks thru the decades," supermodel Christie Brinkley on Monday mused on Instagram about body-image issues that the still-stunning 65-year-old said had affected even her.

After posting a 1975 print ad for Max Factor makeup, Brinkley, who lives in Bridgehampton, uploaded the cover of the June 1977 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, which featured her in a daring Norma Kamali bikini with a high-slung hip. "In 1977 this bathing suit caused a stir!" Brinkley wrote. "At the time all the bikinis were low slung on the hip. This high leg cut made the hip a new erogenous zone. I couldn't figure out how to put it on as just one string holds it all together!"

After a technical description of how famed fashion photographer Francesco Scavullo lit the shot, Brinkley, who insisted magazines "did not have retouching back then," said, "I remember I was worried that I looked fat. I'm so glad that today our industry appreciates all shapes and sizes so we can just focus on being healthy. Not cookie cutter. Still there is something in some young girls that often makes them feel they just don't measure up. I was one of them."

She went on to say, "I look back at these and think that worry was such a waste of time. If only the perspective we gain with age that alleviates the worries, could be passed on and absorbed by the younger generation … but I do think shifting the focus to feeling great is a giant step in the right direction.

Legendary Cosmopolitan editor "Helen Gurley Brown had this cover blown up behind her desk!! So cool," Kamali, 74, commented. Responded Brinkley, "Just think of the impact you made with one string and three tiny pieces of fabric!"