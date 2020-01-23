Christie Brinkley says the broken arm and related injuries she suffered during rehearsals for "Dancing with the Stars" this past summer have not yet healed.

"I'm actually going on Friday" for additional treatment, the Bridgehampton supermodel, 65, said on People magazine's web series "People Now" on Wednesday. Referring to an upcoming injection of platelet-rich plasma, a medical treatment thought to promote healing of tendons and ligaments, Brinkley said, "I'm going to get PRP and some sort of manipulation to my shoulder, my wrist and my thumb because it's still healing but not fast enough. I mean, its been four months."

She noted, "I've done PRP before, when I was doing 'Chicago,' the musical" on Broadway, most recently from April 18 to May 12, 2019, "and I had to do a little PRP on my hip and it worked. It’s really good stuff."

Brinkley also mentioned that Alexa Ray Joel, her cabaret-singer daughter with ex-husband Billy Joel, would appear with her at one of the three previously announced Big Apple Circus shows (Jan. 30, 31 and Feb. 1) at which Brinkley is ringmaster.

Noting she had never been available before when the Circus, based at Lincoln Center, had asked her to be ringmaster, Brinkley said that, "When they asked me this time, I thought, 'Yeah! I'm actually free on those days. … What greater way to wrap up a year than run off with the circus?' … I get to be the ringmaster for these three shows, the 30th, the 31st and the 1st. My daughter Alexa is coming and she's goIng to be signing at one of the shows, probably the one on the 1st, because that's sort of my birthday show." Brinkley turns 66 the following day.