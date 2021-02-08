Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

"Good morning! Guess where I'm going?" Brinkley, who turned 67 on Feb. 2, says in an upbeat video posted Saturday on Instagram. "I'm going to get my COVID-19 vaccination. It's a beautiful day for a vaccine," she says from the front passenger seat of a car. "I feel so lucky. Yep. My first day of being 60 the 17th time," she joked, "is taking me to Astoria, Queens. … to get my first dose of the vaccination."

Brinkley, being over 65, is among those currently eligible for the vaccine.

The video then cuts to a shot of an unspecified Rite Aid pharmacy, with the model in voice-over saying, "Just arriving right now. Going in now!" Back on camera, Brinkley avers, "I'm so grateful to scientists … I would urge all of you out there to learn all about the vaccine and to find a place near you. … I really would encourage everyone to do it."

We then see her seated inside the store as a white-coated health care worker, Lisa, gives Brinkley a shot in the right arm. "All done," Lisa says. "It's done?" Brinkley asks. "It's done," Lisa confirms. "Yayyy!" Brinkley says.

A Rite Aid spokesman confirmed that through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, some Rite Aid locations have been allocated some doses. He did not specify at which of at least three Astoria, Queens, Rite Aid stores Brinkley may have received her shot, expressing concern the location would be inundated with inquiries despite pharmacies being unable to schedule appointments, done solely through the New York State vaccination website.

Back in the car, Brinkley — who was driven there by son Jack Brinkley-Cook, 25, whom she refers to by his birth name, Jack Paris — says she feels "fine." She extols "the peace of mind knowing that if you should contract it, it's not gong to be fatal. You're going to be able to get over it. So do yourself a favor," she urges, "do your community a favor, do your family a favor and get vaccinated. You'll be glad you did."

Alongside the video, she wrote, "Thank you Lisa for being so gentle! PS- some doctors are saying your arm may be sore but do not take any kind of anti inflammatory, it may blunt the vaccine[']s immune response."