Christie Brinkley plays weather reporter to give Henri update

Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley played weather reporter Sunday in a humorous video shot amid howling wind and pounding surf on the beach near her home, as the perimeter of Tropical Storm Henri approached.

"To keep your skin from looking weathered[,] this Hurricane Henri update is brought to you by our sponsor @sblabeauty," wrote Brinkley, 67, on Instagram, promoting the cosmetics brand.

"Christie Brinkley reporting," she says in an accompanying video, standing in water at a dune's edge, wearing red leggings and a blue-and-gold rugby shirt, with wild gray surf in the background. "The beach has vanished," she intones in hard-to-hear audio through the squall. "The wind is really picking up now. The weather's deteriorating rapidly. Now the lifeguard station's down. …"

Additional videos show two yachts and a dinghy in the roiling water, with the beach flooded to the dunes; a shot from inside a car, with vehicles and people visible on the beach as Paula Abdul's "Straight Up" plays; high, crashing waves, to the sound of whipping wind; and piles of spongey-looking foam on the beach.

"So beautiful … love storms!" wrote one commenter, to which Brinkley on Monday replied, "[M]e too! The storm tracked further East and we didn't get hit like we were prepared for[.] We lucked out." Others commented cheekily, "Meteorologist Christie!" and "Gorgeous weather girl," while many urged her, "Stay safe."

On Instagram Stories, were uploads cycle out after 24 hours, Brinkley posted two videos of a yacht and dinghy rolling on the waves. In another video of the same vessels, graphical text reads, "The yachts left the docks to ride out the storm in the bay." In one more video, water covers the beach to the dunes.

The weather also scuttled Sunday's Southampton Arts Center performance of "Celebrity Autobiography," starring Brinkley and Garden City's Susan Lucci, Huntington-born Miller Place resident Ralph Macchio, and Matthew Broderick, who with his actor wife Sarah Jessica Parker and their family have a weekend and pandemic home in Amagansett. The comedic stage show features stars reading from celebrity memoirs and "tell-all" tomes.

"It took a French Hurricane named Henri," Brinkley wrote on Instagram Saturday, "to keep our show @celeb_autobio from going on … believe me we're all as disappointed as you probably are but we are in the bull's-eye of a significant storm that's threatening to knock out power and down trees so with your safety and the safety of the cast in mind, the decision was made to cancel the show. I hope the Producers are able to reschedule the show so we can share some laughter together real soon!"

Accompanying her post were four photos, including one of herself onstage with "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost in August 2016 at a staging of "Celebrity Autobiography" at Guild Hall in East Hampton.