On the occasion of daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook turning 21 on Tuesday, Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley reminisced about her youngest child's birth.

"And just like that my little sunflower is 21!" Brinkley, 65, said in the first of two Instagram posts Wednesday showing mother and daughter together festively at what appeared to be a Manhattan birthday dinner. Subsequent photos in the same post show the two with family and friends including Cook's older half sister, singer Alexa Ray Joel, and Cook's boyfriend, artist Benjamin Sosne. "Sailor, May you breeze thru this next year with the wind at your back and your sails filled with laughter adventure and love," Brinkley continued.

In a second post, Brinkley recalled that, "Sailor had her first big adventure in the first minute of her life! As the Doctor handed her to me for her first hug...the bottom half of the table we were on broke... turning our bed into a slide!!!! I held tight to my baby girl as we slid off right onto the Doctor! Talk about comedic timing and a memorable first entrance! That's my @sailorbrinkleycook," she wrote, adding emoji hearts.

Cook herself had posted a mirror selfie on Monday, geotagged Shell Beach on Shelter Island, and mused, "On the day before my birthday, a very emotional day for me every year lol. I've just gotta say, this time last year i couldn't imagine i could evolve emotionally or build inner strength in the way that i have. Give yourself time y'all. Practice makes perfect. Here comes my 21st year."

Joel, 33, Brinkley's daughter with her musician ex-husband Billy Joel, commented, "Happy Birthday To My Fabulous Sassafras Splatooshka! Let's do another photoshoot, manicure and face-masking night soon... oooh, and how about a Diane Keaton movie night?! I love you so much."

Sailor Brinkley Cook, an IMG model, is the daughter of Brinkley and fourth husband Peter Cook, whom Brinkley later divorced. She has an additional sibling, older half brother Jack Brinkley-Cook, 24, whose father is Brinkley's third husband, Ricky Taubman, and who was adopted by Peter Cook.

"21 trips around the sun today!" Sailor Brinkley Cook, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "[S]omeone pass me the tequila."