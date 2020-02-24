Christie Brinkley wows crowd at Florida ship-naming ceremony

Christie Brinkley wowed the crowd at a ship-naming ceremony in Miami, Florida, on Friday, where both Catholic and Jewish clergy led the audience in including her in the ceremony's prayer.

"God bless this fine assemblage of friends, dignitaries, artists, musicians, staff, clergy and Christie Brinkley," said Rabbi Marc Labowitz, of Broward County, who with Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski presided at the naming of the Regent Seven Seas Splendor cruise ship at Port Miami, according to The Orlando Sentinel. Bridgehampton supermodel Brinkley, 65, was being named "godmother" of the Norwegian Cruise liner.

Labowitz added, to the crowd's laughter, "Ms. Brinkley, I have to tell you I nearly got kicked out of religious seminary putting your poster on the wall. My wife was nervous about bringing me here tonight. Just teasing, I'm teasing."

He later had the audience repeat with him lines from Genesis 28:15, ending with his asking God, "to bless us, all of us, especially this wonderful ship and Ms. Brinkley."

"When you gaze out at the sea, it is really perspective-making," Brinkley told the newspaper. "When you get to be out at night under the stars on a ship — I mean I haven't been on one this big — but you want to get out there and soak all of that in."

She said her parents "used to cruise on the Regent ships. If they were here today they would be so excited."

Brinkley also noted that the ship's captain, Serena Melani, will be the cruise industry's first female to captain a ship from its first day of sailing, the paper said.

"As a woman who strives to inspire other females to achieve their career and personal aspirations, I'm especially proud to be godmother of the first new ocean cruise ship in maritime history to be captained by a female," Brinkley told the crowd. "Captain Melani, you are truly a trailblazer and an inspiring role model."