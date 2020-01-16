TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

LI's Christie Brinkley to be Big Apple Circus guest ringmaster

Christie Brinkley attends the 2019 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy

Christie Brinkley attends the 2019 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party on Sept. 20, 2019, in Los Angeles.  Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley will be among the guest ringmasters later this month for New York's Big Apple Circus.

"I've run off with The Big Apple Circus!" Brinkley wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside three photos of herself in ringmaster regalia. "But you can catch me under the Big Top in Lincoln Center on the 30th and 31st of January and the 1st of February!," a day before her 66th birthday. "I'll be your Ringmaster and it's going to be a lot of fun!"

She added a two-second video clip Thursday of herself in the ring. New York drag star Alexis Michelle (né Alex Michaels) of "RuPaul's Drag Race" will be guest ringmaster Jan. 23.

The 42nd edition of the Lincoln Center-based Big Apple Circus opened Oct. 12 and ends Feb. 2. 

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Amy Ryan (who plays Mari Gilbert) in a Netflix releases 1st trailer for its Gilgo movie, 'Lost Girls'
Bill Hemmer on Fox News' Bill Hemmer talks his new afternoon Fox News gig, more
Storm Field on the beach outside of his What ever happened to: TV meteorologist Storm Field
LI comedian Carie Karavas' first TV standup special, LI standup comedian stars in her first streaming special
This image released by BBC America shows a New BBC nature documentary series tackles global change
The first season of "Awkwafina Is Nora from Awkwafina's Comedy Central show renewed for season 2
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search