Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley will be among the guest ringmasters later this month for New York's Big Apple Circus.

"I've run off with The Big Apple Circus!" Brinkley wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside three photos of herself in ringmaster regalia. "But you can catch me under the Big Top in Lincoln Center on the 30th and 31st of January and the 1st of February!," a day before her 66th birthday. "I'll be your Ringmaster and it's going to be a lot of fun!"

She added a two-second video clip Thursday of herself in the ring. New York drag star Alexis Michelle (né Alex Michaels) of "RuPaul's Drag Race" will be guest ringmaster Jan. 23.

The 42nd edition of the Lincoln Center-based Big Apple Circus opened Oct. 12 and ends Feb. 2.