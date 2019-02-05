Sag Harbor supermodel Christie Brinkley and her youngest daughter, Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook, will walk the runway together for designer Elie Tahari at New York Fashion Week, which begins Thursday.

Brinkley's spokeswoman confirmed a tweet by Tahari Tuesday afternoon, reading, "So excited to have @SeaBrinkley and @sbrinkleycook walking the runway!" Tahari added on Facebook, "Can't wait."

Tahari's runway show is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m.

Brinkley, who turned 65 on Saturday and Cook, 20, are both signed to IMG Models, where Cook goes professionally by the monomial Sailor. The youngest of Brinkley's three children, she is the daughter of architect Peter Cook, Brinkley's fourth husband, whom Brinkley divorced in 2008.

Mother and daughter had posed together for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 along with Cook’s eldest sibling, singer Alexa Ray Joel, 33, Brinkley's daughter with her second husband, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel.

As well, Brinkley and her three children — including son Jack Paris Brinkley Taubman, 23, whose father is Brinkley's third husband, Ricky Taubman — were among those named in People magazine's 2017 World's Most Beautiful issue.

Brinkley began her modeling career in the 1970s, going on to grace three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers from 1979 to 1981, among her reportedly 500-plus magazine covers. She spent more than 20 years as the face of CoverGirl cosmetics.