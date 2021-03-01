Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley is the new face of SBLA Beauty's line of skin care products.

"The beauty industry is filled with promises of eternal youth and a pool of products claim to grant those wishes," Brinkley, 67, said in a statement. "But no one had anything for the neck, chin and jawline that actually worked," she maintained. "The instant my close circle of friends and I tried [SBLA's] the Original Neck Wand, we saw results — I would think it was unbelievable if I didn't experience it myself."

Founded by entrepreneur Randi Shinder, whose previous brands include Dessert Beauty by Jessica Simpson and FusionBeauty, SBLA first garnered attention under its previous name, Spencer Barnes LA. The products Brinkley endorses are the Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand and the Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand XL ($89 and $129, respectively); the Instant Lip Plump & Sculpt Filler ($42); and the Facial Instant Sculpting Wand ($84).

On Instagram Sunday, Brinkley said of an attached video she did for People magazine, "Beauty Talk about beauty ageism and how to live it up in the sun and the products I use to avoid looking like a salty old pirate! Yo Ho Ho!"

On the video she says, "I remember being 30 and society was saying [about] my job, they said, 'You will be over-the-hill and done by 30.' And at 30 I was standing on the top of a mountain that I just hiked, going, 'I feel better than ever!' And now at 67 I feel good, and I think that that's a result of exercising and eating right."

Brinkley went on to say she hoped her frequent Instagram photos of herself in her 60s "inspire people to know that you're never too old to get it together, that the body will respond when you give it the right tools, when you treat it right, and I want to help women do that."

While saying of the SBLA products that, "I got some and I started using them religiously," she added, "I don't mind the [facial] lines. To me, it shows that I've lived. And luckily a lot of my lines are from smiling!"

Fellow modeling legend Beverly Johnson, 68, commented on Brinkley's Instagram feed, "Timeless Beauty."

Medical professionals caution that nonprescription skin care products are unregulated by the Food and Drug Administration and have no guaranteed efficacy. While key ingredients in the SBLA line are various peptides, a class of compound "able to stimulate collagen production, and … improve skin texture and wrinkling," according to the Mayo Clinic, one may need to apply such products "once or twice a day for many weeks before noticing any improvement. And once you discontinue using the product, your skin is likely to return to its original appearance."

SBLA says of one of its products that users "will see some results immediately" and within "14 to 30 days you will see a dramatic fat reduction in the jowls and chin area."