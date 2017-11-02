Christie Brinkley will sign bottles of her Bellissima Prosecco at Stew Leonard’s Wines of Farmingdale on Friday night.

The supermodel/actress and entrepreneur developed the line of organic prosecco, which comes from Italian vineyards that use a method of organic farming. Organizers say Brinkley will sign bottles of Bellissima Brut, Bellissima Sparkling Rosé, and Bellissima Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine purchased at the store, at 210 Airport Plaza Blvd., in Farmingdale.

Brinkley has been focused on building the Bellissima brand and isn’t likely to return for next year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which featured her and daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook on the cover this year. However, Cook recently revealed that she finished a photo shoot for the 2018 swimsuit issue.