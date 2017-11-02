This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 72° Good Afternoon
Overcast 72° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Christie Brinkley to sign wine bottles at Stew Leonard’s in Farmingdale

Christie Brinkley at the launch of her

Christie Brinkley at the launch of her Bellissima Prosecco in Universal City, Calif., on June 28, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Joe Scarnici

By Glenn Gamboa  glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Christie Brinkley will sign bottles of her Bellissima Prosecco at Stew Leonard’s Wines of Farmingdale on Friday night.

The supermodel/actress and entrepreneur developed the line of organic prosecco, which comes from Italian vineyards that use a method of organic farming. Organizers say Brinkley will sign bottles of Bellissima Brut, Bellissima Sparkling Rosé, and Bellissima Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine purchased at the store, at 210 Airport Plaza Blvd., in Farmingdale.

Brinkley has been focused on building the Bellissima brand and isn’t likely to return for next year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which featured her and daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook on the cover this year. However, Cook recently revealed that she finished a photo shoot for the 2018 swimsuit issue.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Barbra Streisand performs at Barclays Center in Barbra Streisand sets Netflix concert special
Brian Kilmeade of Kilmeade talks about Fox News, Jackson book
Katharine McPhee and Daniel Gillies star in ‘Lost Wife of Robert Durst’: Well-told biopic
Bobby Moynihan's show, which CBS said would Moynihan’s ‘Me, Myself & I’ pulled from CBS schedule
Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala Jimmy Fallon, more set for Macy's Thanksgiving parade
E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL 35TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION $40 Holiday gifts for music lovers and more