Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley has assured concerned commenters on Instagram that she and 15 other unmasked people gathered around a beach table in the Turks and Caicos Islands have each received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"One of life's greatest pleasures … a long lunch with friends!," Brinkley, 67, captioned a multi-image and -video Instagram post Tuesday, showing the oceanside group at the restaurant Da Conch Shack in Turks & Caicos, a U.K. territory in the West Indies where the model keeps a vacation home.

"Thank you @gianpaolodef @daconchshack #doublevaxedgang," she added, referring to Gianpaolo de Felice, the husband of designer Donna Karan's daughter Gabby, and to the restaurant on the archipelago's Blue Hills Road. In the seconds-long video, as music plays, the group chatters happily and makes "Woooo!" sounds.

Another photo shows conch shells on a blue table, and a second video features a resting dog as sounds of revelry and music continue. Hello! magazine identified some of the lunch group as Donna Karan, stylist Erica Pelosini Leeman, and the youngest two of Brinkley's three children, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 25, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 22.

One commenter asked, "Is this safe?? Looks like a lot of fun!! I hope everything goes smoothly!!! Please stay safe!" Brinkley responded that they "were all double vaxed." Another asked, "Looks good......but what about masks and 6 feet apart??," to which the supermodel also replied that they "were double vaxed and at the table that's allowed now."

Brinkley had announced in an Instagram video in February that she was on her way to Astoria, Queens, with Jack in order to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.