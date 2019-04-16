LI supermodel Christie Brinkley joshed on air with Wendy Williams Tuesday about the daytime talk-show host's recent high-profile divorce filing.

"So you've been married four times … and divorced four times," Williams, 54, who last week filed to divorce Kevin Hunter, her husband of 21 years, said to Brinkley.

"Yes," answered Brinkley, 65, "and listen, if you need any help with lawyers … I can tell you," she said, as the studio audience whooped, "I have been through the entire phone book of lawyers!"

"I will whisper to you during the break," Williams responded. "I have one, but I want to hear what you say."

A few moments later, Williams asked if Brinkley might want to marry again. "No-oo-oooo!" Brinkley answered, incredulous. "Me, neither," responded Williams, before quickly amending, "I mean, I don't know."

"I would love to fall in love again," Brinkley noted. Williams, with a blissful look on her face, agreed, "Yesssss!" "I love being in love, y'know," Brinkley said — then added in an aside to the audience, "A little too much!"

Brinkley married French illustrator Jean-Francois Allaux in 1974, divorcing after seven years, followed by Hicksville-raised music star Billy Joel, with whom she had Alexa Ray, 33; real estate developer Ricky Taubman, with whom she had son Jack, 23, and architect Peter Cook, with whom she had daughter, Sailor, 20.

Williams had married Hunter, who is in his mid-40s, on Nov. 30, 1997, and the two have a son, Kevin Jr., in his late teens.

Also Tuesday, Williams' estranged husband addressed the separation in a statement, saying in part, "I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. I am not proud of my recent actions," he went on, alluding to rumors of recently fathering a child with a longtime mistress, "and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."

He added, "No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine."