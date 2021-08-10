TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis

Christina Applegate arrives at the 25th annual

 Christina Applegate arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif.  Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

Emmy Award-winner Christina Applegate has announced that she has multiple sclerosis, describing her diagnosis as a "tough road."

The 49-year-old actor known for her roles in "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," said in a tweet late Monday that she was diagnosed "a few months ago."

"It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," wrote Applegate. "It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going." She added in a later post: "Now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing."

Multiple sclerosis — also known as MS — affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline.

More than 2.3 million people have a diagnosis of MS worldwide, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Nearly 1 million people over the age of 18 live with a diagnosis of MS in the US, the nonprofit organization adds.

Applegate won her Emmy in 2003 for a guest spot on "Friends" and has a Tony Award nomination for the musical "Sweet Charity." Her films include "The Sweetest Thing," "Anchorman," "Hall Pass" and "Bad Moms."

She has previously discussed her 2008 battle with breast cancer, after which she had a double mastectomy as well as her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Markie Post arrives at the Spike TV "Guys
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of 'Night Court,' dies at 70
This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows
Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from 'The View'
Val Kilmer in Amazon Studios' "Val."
'Val': Documentary paints powerful portrait of the actor
Spencer Christian, 74, in his KGO office on
Whatever happened to WABC/'GMA's Spencer Christian?
Pulitzer Pize winner Colson Whitehead's 2009 novel, "Sag
Colson Whitehead's 'Sag Harbor' to become HBO Max series
Former WABC/7 and "Good Morning America" weatherman Spencer
Catching up with former WABC/7 and 'GMA' weatherman Spencer Christian
Didn’t find what you were looking for?