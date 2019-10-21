Christina Hendricks ("Mad Men," "Good Girls") and actor-husband Geoffrey Arend ("Madam Secretary") are separating, the couple announced in a joint statement posted on Instagram.

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities. Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths," said the statement, posted on both their accounts on Thursday. "We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs. We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”

The 44-year-old Hendricks and Arend, 41, were married Oct. 11, 2009, in New York. The couple was introduced by Hendricks' "Mad Men" co-star Vincent Kartheiser. They have no children.