TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
85° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband James Heerdegen

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen, who met in

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen, who met in 2011, share a son. Credit: Getty Images for EJAF / Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband of six years, James Heerdegen.

TMZ.com on Thursday said the actress, 40 — whose roles include Wednesday Addams in the 1990s "The Addams Family" film and its sequel, and the title role in Lifetime's "Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story" (2019) — had filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that morning, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple, who married in October 2013 in Manhattan, have one child, son Freddie, who turns 6 next month. Ricci and Heerdegen, who has worked on film crews, met in 2011 on the set of her ABC drama "Pan Am." 

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

This Jan. 12, 2012 file photo shows Hugh Hugh Downs, genial presence on TV news and game shows, dies
Carl Reiner and Mary Tyler Moore star in CBS honors Carl Reiner with two colorized 'Dick Van Dyke' episodes
Animated MTV characters Beavis, pictured right, and Butt-Head Right time to 'get stupid again': Beavis, Butt-Head come back
Rep. John Lewis in "John Lewis: Good 'John Lewis: Good Trouble': Profound documentary
"America's Got Talent" contestant Shevon Nieto, originally from LI's Shevon Nieto moves on to next round of 'AGT'
Ed Henry began working at Fox News Channel Fox News fires LI's Ed Henry for 'willful sexual misconduct'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search