Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband James Heerdegen
Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband of six years, James Heerdegen.
TMZ.com on Thursday said the actress, 40 — whose roles include Wednesday Addams in the 1990s "The Addams Family" film and its sequel, and the title role in Lifetime's "Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story" (2019) — had filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that morning, citing irreconcilable differences.
The couple, who married in October 2013 in Manhattan, have one child, son Freddie, who turns 6 next month. Ricci and Heerdegen, who has worked on film crews, met in 2011 on the set of her ABC drama "Pan Am."
