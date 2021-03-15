It was a very Brady patio where Oprah Winfrey conducted her recent interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with all three sitting on chairs from Christopher Knight Home, the furniture company headed by the namesake former " Brady Bunch" child star.

"To our pleasant surprise our wicker and acacia Burchett Outdoor Club Chairs were used for the" interview that aired March 7 on CBS, the 63-year-old Knight wrote on social media afterward.. "Currently, they are out of stock," he said, although a trio of third-party sellers Monday on Amazon.com listed the chairs, normally about $550 a pair, for nearly twice that. "It would appear Meghan and Prince Harry got 'Knighted' in a way never anticipated," the entrepreneur punned in a second post. He noted that, "Although it was stated [by UK media] that I was the designer of the furniture, I was not. ⁠I am grateful to my talented business partners who have excellent taste, and skills in delivering a line of furniture that is both affordable and fit for royalty -- both foreign and domestic."

Winfrey, 67, conducted the interview at the home of an unnamed friend in Southern California, where the former British royals now live. Knight had played middle son Peter Brady on "The Brady Bunch," ABC's 1969-1974 sitcom about a blended family, and on various spinoffs after the show became a cult favorite in syndicated reruns. In November 2012 he launched the online furniture company Christopher Knight Home.