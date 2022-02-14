Long Island's Chuck D has art exhibit at Adelphi

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D has often worked on music projects without the other members of his group, but now he's taking the term solo artist in a new direction.

On Feb. 22, the Roosevelt-raised rapper and activist will discuss the 31 portraits he created for his first solo art exhibition "Chuck D and the Near Def Experience: Most of My Heroes Don't Appear on No Stamps," which will be on display at Adelphi University in Garden City through March 5. The exhibit at the campus' Adele and Herbert J. Klapper Art Gallery is meant to a celebrate Chuck D's musical influences including reggae legend Bob Marley and Grammy-winning R&B star Stevie Wonder.

The talk will begin at 4 p.m and will be followed by a gallery reception. The event is free, but registration is required and capacity is limited. To sign up, go to adelphi.edu.

Chuck D, 51, whose given name is Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, studied graphic design at Adelphi University and graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree from the school in 1984. During his time as a student, Chuck D drew political cartoons for the college newspaper The Delphian and hosted a program on the school's radio station WBAU. While at Adelphi, he also hosted "Super Spectrum Mix Hour," a hip-hop radio program that aired Saturday nights on WLIR.

In 2013, he also received an honorary doctorate from Adelphi. Three years ago, he returned to Adelphi to discuss the history of hip-hop in an "Inside the Actors Studio"-style event.