Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy expecting second child

Three-time Emmy Award-winner Claire Danes and her actor husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their second child.

"OK, so I'm going to tell you: I am pregnant!" "Homeland” star Danes, 39, said Wednesday on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show. "I am, like, seriously preggo," she added jocularly, explaining, "I'm deep into my second trimester."

When Stern asked the baby's gender, Danes replied, "I'm gonna keep that to myself."

Danes and "Hannibal" and "The Path" star Dancy, 42, who married in an unpublicized ceremony in late summer 2009, have a son, Cyrus, 5

.The season-seven finale of "Homeland" airs April 29. Showtime has renewed the espionage series for an eighth season set to premiere next year.