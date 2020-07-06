Jennifer Grey, Clark Gregg getting a divorce

In what they jointly described as a "difficult decision," actors Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg have announced that they are getting a divorce.

"After 19 years together, we separated in january, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," the couple posted Friday on Instagram. "We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised."

The joint statement was posted Grey and Gregg's individual Instagram accounts alongside a photo of the two embracing.

Grey, 60, who's best known for the 1987 movie "Dirty Dancing," and Gregg, 58, who stars in ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," began dating in the summer of 2000 and were married in July 2001 on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. They have a daughter, Stella, who is 18.

Grey is the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Joel Grey.