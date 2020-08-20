TODAY'S PAPER
Clark Gregg files for divorce from Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey and actor Clark Gregg were married

Jennifer Grey and actor Clark Gregg were married in 2001. Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Just a little more than a month after Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey announced they had been separated since January, the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star has officially filed for divorce from the "Dirty Dancing" actress.

"Today" obtained documents confirming that the actor, 58, filed divorce papers in Los Angeles County on Aug. 13. On July 3, the couple, who were married for 19 years, issued a joint statement on their respective social-media accounts disclosing that they had been separated six months earlier.

Gregg and Grey, 60, began dating in the summer of 2000 and were married in July 2001 on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. They are parents to an 18-year-old daughter, Stella.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

