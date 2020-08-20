Clark Gregg files for divorce from Jennifer Grey

Just a little more than a month after Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey announced they had been separated since January, the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star has officially filed for divorce from the "Dirty Dancing" actress.

"Today" obtained documents confirming that the actor, 58, filed divorce papers in Los Angeles County on Aug. 13. On July 3, the couple, who were married for 19 years, issued a joint statement on their respective social-media accounts disclosing that they had been separated six months earlier.

Gregg and Grey, 60, began dating in the summer of 2000 and were married in July 2001 on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. They are parents to an 18-year-old daughter, Stella.