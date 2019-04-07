CNN anchor Don Lemon has announced his engagement to New York real estate agent Tim Malone.

Lemon, who has two dogs with Malone, posted on Instagram photos of customized canine tags that read: “DADDY WILL YOU MARRY PAPA?” on Saturday.

Referring to Malone, the 53-year-old Lemon wrote in the caption: “He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?”

Malone confirmed the engagement on his Instagram story, posting: “He said YES!”

Other photos show Lemon and Malone together with friends for Malone’s birthday celebration at a New York City restaurant Friday.

Several celebrities congratulated the couple on social media. Former 'Today' show co-host and upcoming talk show host Tamron Hall wrote in Don Lemon's Instagram comments, "So amazing!!!!! Congratulations Don and Tim," followed by several celebratory emoji.

Pop star Ricky Martin wrote, "yeahhhh!!! So happy for you guys!"

Actor Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also offered two heart emoji and a simple "Yay!!!!"

Page Six and People reported the two began dating in 2016. They shared an on-air kiss during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage last year.

Lemon anchors CNN’s weeknight news show.