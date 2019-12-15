TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Oscar winner Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli split after 22 years

Actor Colin Firth and his wife, Livia Giuggioli,

Actor Colin Firth and his wife, Livia Giuggioli, attend the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan on Sept. 22. Credit: AP / Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — Oscar-winning English actor Colin Firth has split from his Italian film producer wife Livia Giuggioli after 22 years of marriage.

Their publicists said in a statement that the couple “maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children.”

The pair, who lived together in London and Rome, have two sons, Luca and Matteo, who were both born in Rome.

A joint statement from their publicists confirmed the news Friday and said they would not comment further.

Firth, who won the best actor Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2011 for his portrayal of stuttering British monarch King George VI in “The King's Speech,” also has a son with former partner Meg Tilly.

Giuggioli is an environmental activist and co-founder and creative director of Eco-Age, a sustainable consultancy firm.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Long Island-raised astronaut Mike Massimino flew on two Report: LI astronaut's life may become NBC sitcom
Carol Silva at the Friars Club in Manhattan, News 12's Carol Silva reflects on her nearly 50-year career
After nearly a half-century in broadcast news, spanning Carol Silva looks back at her almost half-century in news
Long Islander George Resch aka Tank Sinatra, who Meme star Tank Sinatra is an LIer who just made his talk-show debut
Stassi Schroeder in New York City on Feb. 'Vanderpump Rules' star coming to LI with live tour
Savannah Guthrie appears on the Dec. 4 episode Guthrie thanks docs, family, pals after eye surgery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search