"Saturday Night Live" star and co-head writer Colin Jost says his relationship with film-star fiancee Scarlett Johansson has been remarkable to him for its ease.

"It's a relief, kind of, you know?" the 38-year-old Staten Islander told People magazine in a Thursday article promoting his new memoir, "A Very Punchable Face." "You always hear things like marriage or relationships are hard, but they don't have to be all the time," Jost elucidated. "A lot of times they can be fun and easy."

He said, "The goal should be that your lives are better together rather than more difficult. I think the people that are unhappy are just more vocal about it," while, "The people that are happy are kind of like, 'We don't need to tell everyone we're happy. We're just going to be happy.' "

Jost and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Johansson, 35 — who received two Academy Award nominations last year for her lead role in "Marriage Story" and her supporting role in " Jojo Rabbit" — became engaged in May 2019. After becoming romantically involved in 2017, they made their red-carpet debut as a couple the following April at the Los Angeles premiere of her "Avengers: Infinity War."

The couple has been quarantining in The Hamptons, where they were photographed in March strolling with takeout bags from Hampton Chutney Co. in Amagansett. Johansson, 35, had bought a four-bedroom getaway in that East Hampton hamlet in 2014.

When she hosted "SNL" this past Dec. 14, her sixth time fronting the show, Johansson thanked the long-running, late-night comedy sketch series in her opening monologue, saying, "I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here."

Johansson was married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and to French national Romain Dauriac from 2014 until separating in 2016 and finalizing their divorce the following year. She and Dauriac have a daughter, Rose, whose birth they announced on Sept. 4, 2014.

Jost, who has never previously married, said the level of attention on his romantic life following his relationship with Johansson has made him "more self-conscious," adding, "I'm still surprised that anyone cares about anything I do, because for so long in my life, no one did."