Colin Kaepernick inks deal with Audible on memoir

Former quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick will publish

Former quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick will publish his memoir sometime this year. Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is calling an Audible.

The football star turned activist announced Thursday that he is releasing his memoir this year, with an accompanying audio version launching a multi-project deal with Audible. Kaepernick, 32, founded and self-funded the Know Your Rights Camps to encourage minority education and empowerment and in 2018 completed his Million Dollar Pledge of donations of 37 organizations fighting injustice.

"I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action," Kaepernik said in a statement.

Added Audible executive Rachel Ghiazza: "Audible has been proud to connect its millions of listeners with a wide spectrum of important voices and powerful stories. In this recording, Colin Kaepernick takes listeners through the pivotal moments and experiences that inspired a national debate and cultural movement."

