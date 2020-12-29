TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Constance Wu gave birth last summer

Constance Wu, seen in January, reportedly gave birth

Constance Wu, seen in January, reportedly gave birth to a baby girl over the summer with her boyfriend Ryan Kattner. Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Newsday Staff
Print

Have actress Constance Wu and her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, had their first child together?

E! News, citing an anonymous source, said Monday that the "Fresh Off the Boat" and "Crazy Rich Asians" star, 38, who had not publicly announced her pregnancy, gave birth to a baby girl over the summer. Neither she nor Kattner, who performs under the stage name Honus Honus and formerly fronted the experimental rock band Man Man, have commented publicly.

In August 2019, Wu was named the North Fork TV Festival's Ambassador for the Arts. George Hubbard Jr., mayor of Greenport, the site of the festival, said in a statement at the time, "The Village of Greenport has long been known to be a harmonious and ethnically diverse community, and we applaud Constance Wu for her work in furthering awareness of Asian American representation in the television and film arts."

By Newsday Staff

