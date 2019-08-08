"Fresh Off the Boat" and "Crazy Rich Asians" star Constance Wu, whose New York City-set movie "Hustlers" opens next month, has been named the North Fork TV Festival's 2019 Ambassador for the Arts.

Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. will present the actress, 37, with a letter of commendation at a festival ceremony there on Oct. 5.

"The Village of Greenport has long been known to be a harmonious and ethnically diverse community, and we applaud Constance Wu for her work in furthering awareness of Asian-American representation in the television and film arts," the mayor said in a statement. Wu has not commented on social media.

Last year's ambassador was actress Bridget Moynahan, of the New York City-filmed "Blue Bloods."