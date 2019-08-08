TODAY'S PAPER
Constance Wu named North Fork TV Festival's 'Ambassador for the Arts'

Constance Wu attends the "Fresh Off the Boat"

Constance Wu attends the "Fresh Off the Boat" 100th episode ABC celebration on Feb. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Fresh Off the Boat" and "Crazy Rich Asians" star Constance Wu, whose New York City-set movie "Hustlers" opens next month,  has been named the North Fork TV Festival's 2019 Ambassador for the Arts.

Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. will present the actress, 37, with a letter of commendation at a festival ceremony there on Oct. 5.

"The Village of Greenport has long been known to be a harmonious and ethnically diverse community, and we applaud Constance Wu for her work in furthering awareness of Asian-American representation in the television and film arts," the mayor said in a statement. Wu has not commented on social media.

Last year's ambassador was actress Bridget Moynahan, of the New York City-filmed "Blue Bloods."

