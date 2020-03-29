The stars of the 2011 virus thriller “Contagion” — a prescient film these days — have reunited for a series of public service announcements to warn about COVID-19.

Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle have teamed up with scientists from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health to offer five individual homemade videos.

“Wash your hands like your life depends on it,” Winslet, 44, says in her PSA. “Because right now, in particular, it just might.”

Ehle, 50, stresses that the coronavirus is novel, meaning no one is immune. “Every single one of us, regardless of age or ethnicity, is at risk of getting it,” she says.

“Contagion,” directed by Steven Soderbergh, explores a scenario in which a lethal and fast-moving influenza virus is spreading around the world.

Damon, who in the film played a character who was immune to the hypothetical virus, also stresses listening to experts and staying 6 feet apart. “That was a movie. This is real life,” says the 49-year-old star. “I have no reason to believe that I'm immune to COVID-19. And neither do you.”

Fishburne, 58, appeals to helping medical staff on the front line. “If we can slow this thing down, it will give our doctors and our nurses in our hospitals a fighting chance to help us all get through this thing together,” he says.

Cotillard, 44, says countries are facing "two futures." "There is a future where you listen to your public health experts, and that means you go home now and stay there until they say it's safe," she says, by observing social distancing, working from home, not gathering in crowds and frequently washing hands. "And then, there is the future where you ignore the experts who are trying to help us. In that future, we watch our medical systems collapse as the virus spreads uncontrollably and the most vulnerable among us die in unfathomable and unnecessary numbers."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.