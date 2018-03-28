Former child star Corey Feldman was awaiting test results Wednesday after an attacker, he says, may have stabbed him with a syringe.

Los Angeles police “took DNA swabs and sent a police photographer to the hospital to photograph his injury,” the actor’s attorney, Perry Wander, told TheBlast.com.

“Im in the hospital! I was attacked 2nite!” Feldman, 46, tweeted early Wednesday morning in the first of three all-caps posts. “A man opened my car door & stabbed me w something! Please say prayers 4 us!” he said, evidently referring to himself and his wife of 16 months, Courtney Anne Mitchell. “Thank god it was only myself & my security in the car, when 3 men approached! While security was distracted, w a guy a car pulled up & attacked! I’m ok!”

Wander said the actor, whose 1980s films include “The Goonies,” “Stand by Me” and “The Lost Boys,” had filed a formal police report that three young males “jumped out of their vehicle and attempted to instigate a fight.” One of them, the lawyer, said, had approached Feldman’s car door and “attacked him with a sharp object.”

“I have had mounting threats on all sm [social-media] platforms by this vile ‘wolfpack’ & this im sure is a result of those negative actions!” Feldman wrote, without citing specifics. “I have reason 2 believe its all connected! Enough is enough! How sick r these ppl?!?

Los Angeles TV station KCBS reported that sometime before 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call from a home in suburban Reseda about an assault with a deadly weapon. Police said Feldman had been stabbed by a small, sharp unknown object.

Feldman transported himself to the hospital, police told KCBS, adding it was unclear where the assault took place.

About 40 minutes after his initial tweet, Feldman posted a link to the British tabloid The Sun, which said the attack was due to the actor’s efforts to expose Hollywood pedophiles. “Still more details,” Feldman wrote, “but nothing from the police yet, there were 3 men, but only 1 attacked.”

Feldman has said that he was sexually assaulted as a child in Hollywood, allegations he made in 2013 and again recently amid the industrywide examination of sexual misconduct. Feldman filed a new police report about one childhood assault, but the Los Angeles Police Department said the statute of limitations for the alleged crime had expired.

He said in October that he was determined to expose pedophiles in Hollywood who had victimized him the late Corey Haim, a fellow child star and friend, and was seeking to raise money to hire attorneys and security.

“Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos,” Feldman said in a video he made for the fundraising campaign. “I’m very alone,” he later said. “I need to protect myself and I need to protect my family.”

— with AP