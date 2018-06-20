Reality-TV star Luann de Lesseps of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" will bring her "Countess and Friends" cabaret show to The Paramount in Huntington on Aug. 4, at 8 p.m., the venue announced this week.

De Lesseps, 53, who recently put her Sag Harbor home up for sale, has done a run of shows since May 15 at Feinstein's 54 Below, in Manhattan, with four sold-out performances remaining from June 26 to 29. She additionally sold out June 22 and 23 dates at Feinstein's at the Nikko, in San Francisco, and is set to appear Aug. 14 at The Borgata's Music Box Theater in Atlantic City.

The show, with unspecified guest performers, is written and directed by Ben Rimalower, with musical direction arrangements by Billy Stritch. Past guests have included drag king Murray Hill, Broadway star Tony Yazbeck and de Lesseps' series co-star Sonja Morgan. Accompanying de Lesseps is the band The Real Hounddogs of New York City.

In a Vanity Fair review of a March show at Feinstein's 54 Below, radio-show host Michelle Collins wrote that, "As stunning and regal as Luann is physically, her voice is -- let me think of a kind way to put this -- the. exact. opposite. But there is something hypnotic about watching maybe the most glamorous woman in New York do something so, so badly. Her attempts at humor played better…"

The show generally consists of anecdotes, pop standards and de Lesseps' three dance singles, "Chic C'est La Vie," "Girl Code" and "Money Can't Buy You Class."

De Lesseps received her countess title while married to French entrepreneur and count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009. The couple had two children, elder daughter Victoria and younger son Noel. Luann de Lesseps married her second husband, Smart Source founder Thomas D'Agostino, in Palm Beach on New Year's Eve 2016. The marriage was short-lived, with the couple in August announcing plans to divorce, finalizing it two months later.

She has since made headlines with a high-profile arrest for disorderly intoxication and other charges stemming from a Dec. 23 incident in Palm Beach, Florida.