Legendary radio personality Bruce "Cousin Brucie" Morrow, who became synonymous with rock and roll during his 13 years at WABC/770 AM in the 1960s and '70s before moving on to other stations, says he is leaving his current gig at SiriusXM.

On his show Wednesday, the Radio Hall of Famer said his final SiriusXM show would be Saturday. Morrow, who is in his 80s, has hosted classic-rock shows on the satellite-radio provider since 2005, most recently "Cruisin' with Cousin Brucie" on Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and "Cousin Brucie's Saturday Rock and Roll Party" on Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight, plus occasional specials such as "Ultimate Palisades with Cousin Brucie." A best-of show runs Sunday nights.

He indicated on Wednesday that he did not consider this a retirement and that he expected to be broadcasting again at some point, adding that he and his wife Jodie were taking August off and for listeners to watch his Facebook page for announcements.

A SiriusXM spokesman said in a statement, "After broadcasting on SiriusXM since 2005, Cousin Brucie has chosen to step away from the mic. After many amazing years broadcasting on SiriusXM, and a celebrated career of more than 60 years in radio, we wish Brucie the best in any future endeavor."

"He's one of the greats, there's no question about it," Allan Sniffen, who runs the New York Radio Message board and the website musicradio77.com, devoted to WABC-AM's music years, told Newsday. "He was phenomenally successful in his younger years, primary on WABC from 1961 to 1974, when the baby boomers came of age and everybody listened to the same few stations," added Sniffen, 62, a Stony Brook University graduate who now lives in Westchester County. As a nighttime DJ during that stint, Morrow worked "when teens were listening, and he was really good in his ability to relate to the boomers. He became a sensation with that group and they have remained loyal to him ever since."

Morrow's show "Cruisin' with Cousin Brucie" is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Aug. 5, presumably in rerun. The SiriusXM spokesman did not respond to a request for clarification. Attempts to reach Morrow were unsuccessful, and he has not commented on Facebook, his sole social-media platform.

Born in Brooklyn, he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Long Island Music Hall of fame in 2018, among other honors. After leaving WABC, Morrow also did DJ stints at WNBC/660 AM and WCBS/101.1 FM before moving to satellite radio.