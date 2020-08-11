"Cousin Brucie" Morrow is returning to WABC/770 AM, his home in the 1960s and '70s when he had been one of the nation's preeminent rock and roll DJs.

Red Apple Media announced Tuesday that Morrow, who recently ended a 15-year stint at the satellite-radio provider SiriusXM, would host the live, 6 to 9 p.m. show "Cousin Brucie's Saturday Night Rock & Roll Party" weekly on WABC in New York and on sister station WLIR/107.1 FM in Hampton Bays starting Sept. 5.

"Cousins, this is literally one of the most exciting projects of my life," Morrow, who is in his mid-80s, said in a statement. "It completes a circle … a career circle. It all started at WABC, and here we are all these years later, and the magic is still here. And what magic we're going to make!"

"We're excited to bring MUSIC Radio back to 77WABC every Saturday night with Cousin Brucie," stated Dave LaBrozzi, Senior Vice President of Programming for Red Apple Media and WABC.

The Brooklyn-born Morrow, a radio icon to baby-boomers raised in Long Island and elsewhere throughout the region, joined WABC in 1961 after jobs in Bermuda and other markets. Following his 13 years there, he hosted shows at New York's WNBC/660 AM (now WFAN) and WCBS/101.1 FM, and helmed the nationally syndicated program "Cruisin' America." He began at SiriusXM in 2005.

Among his many accomplishments, the Radio Hall of Famer and Long Island Music Hall of Famer had served as the announcer for The Beatles at the band's Shea Stadium concert on August 15, 1965, and for two decades he hosted live concerts broadcast from Palisades Amusement Park in New Jersey.

Morrow had announced on his SiriusXM program on July 29 that his final show there would be that Saturday, Aug. 1. He told fans on Facebook at the time, "Please be assured that this decision to not continue my shows on Sirius XM was … very carefully thought about. … We are getting very close to announcing my new journey. We are preparing. I am excited about this and I will discuss it with you soon."