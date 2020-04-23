TODAY'S PAPER
Cristina and Chris Cuomo's teen son has contracted coronavirus

Cristina Cuomo, who tested positive for the coronavirus

Cristina Cuomo, who tested positive for the coronavirus herself, has revealed that her teenage son with husband Chris Cuomo now has COVID-19. Credit: Getty Images for Solving Kids Cancer / Michael Loccisano

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

After his wife Cristina Cuomo said that their 14-year-old son Mario had contracted COVID-19, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo gave an optimistic update that evening on his news program.

"The virus worked through the family. It was me and Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he's got the coronavirus," the Queens-born Cuomo, 49, told his brother, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, via remote video. "It's working its way through, but they're doing fine," the newsman said of his family, per multiple online transcripts.

Chris Cuomo has recovered, while Southampton-raised Cristina Cuomo, 50, is on her way. She had written on Instagram Wednesday, "After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working toward getting my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection."

The couple, who married in Southampton in 2001, has two other children, daughters Bella, 17, and Carolina, 11.

