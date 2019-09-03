TODAY'S PAPER
Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial on groping charges is postponed

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in New York

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in New York State Criminal Court in Manhattan on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Pool / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock / Jefferson Siegel

By The Associated Press
Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial on groping charges has been postponed until Oct. 10.

Prosecutors said Tuesday they're still waiting for evidence in the Oscar-winning "Jerry Maguire" star's case. Jury selection had been set to start this week.

Gooding is accused of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.

The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.

He has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and is free on his own recognizance.

He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

