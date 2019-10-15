TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
61° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to sex misconduct claims in NYC

Cuba Gooding Jr., third from left, is escorted

Cuba Gooding Jr., third from left, is escorted handcuffed as he arrives in court to face sexual misconduct charges on Oct. 15, 2019, in New York City. Photo Credit: AP/Bebeto Matthews

By The Associated Press
Print

Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.

Gooding appeared Tuesday before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognizance.

The new charge involves an alleged incident in October 2018. The defense paints it as a shakedown attempt.

The 51-year-old "Jerry Maguire" star was previously accused of groping a woman's breast at a bar on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The defense has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.

Prosecutors are also seeking to bring in other accusers who've come forward to bolster their case.

Gooding's attorney Mark Heller said outside court that he is "shocked, outraged and absolutely dumbfounded."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Michael Emerson attends the "Evil" screening at Michael Emerson talks 'Evil,' playing creepy characters, more
Theresa Caputo, the" Long Island Medium," on Wednesday, 'Long Island Medium' gets in the spirit of season 14
The cast of TLC's "Unpolished": Jennifer Martone, from LI salon to be focus of new TLC reality series
Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Christie Brinkley attend the Zimmermann Brinkley: Daughter was perfect 'DWTS' replacement
NBC News president Noah Oppenheim speaks onstage at NBC News attacks Ronan Farrow's 'Catch and Kill' book
Howard and Beth Stern renew their wedding vows Howard and Beth Stern renew vows on 'Ellen DeGeneres'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search