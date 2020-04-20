Pop star Cyndi Lauper will headline a livestreaming concert to benefit those in the LGBTQ nightlife industry impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The production company World of Wonder and the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village said Monday that "The Stonewall Inn Gives Back!" will stream Thursday at 8 p.m. on the World of Wonder YouTube channel, WOWPresents. Hosted by Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley, the fundraiser will feature guests and performers including Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Todrick Hall, Lorna Luft, John Cameron Mitchell, Peppermint, Troye Sivan, Rufus Wainwright and Nina West.

All proceeds will go to a fund where industry professionals can apply for $1,000 emergency-assistance grants.