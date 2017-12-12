Are actress Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin dating?

Us Weekly said Tuesday that “50 Shades of Grey” star Johnson, 28, and Coldplay lead singer Martin, 40, were spotted together in Israel last month, reportedly behaving like a couple. The magazine said they were seen at a concert by rocker Nick Cave, who performed two politically controversial shows Nov. 19 and 20 at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, and had dinner with Cave at the Yam Sheva restaurant in the nearby city of Herzliya.

Witnesses also saw the couple last month on an apparent date at the restaurant Sushi Park, on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California, the magazine said.

Representatives for Johnson and Martin did not respond to Newsday requests for comment. Martin has no social-media accounts, and Johnson has only a verified Instagram account with no posts.

Johnson, the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, had dated musician Matthew Hitt of the band the Drowners, first appearing publicly together in July 2014. Sometime after attending an after-party for the 2016 Met Gala, the two broke up.

Martin is divorced from Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11. Paltrow and Martin married in December 2003 but in March 2014 famously announced they were “consciously uncoupling.” Their divorce was finalized July 14, 2016.