"Orange Is the New Black" actress Danielle Brooks is a new mom. On Monday Brooks shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her daughter, to whom she gave birth on Saturday.

“11.16.19 She’s perfect,” Brooks captioned the post, including two heart emoji and an infinity symbol. The baby's father is Brooks' boyfriend, whose identity was not given. The child's name also has not been revealed.

Brooks, 30, who over the summer starred in the Shakespeare in the Park production "Much Ado About Nothing," announced in July that she was expecting. At the time she posted an Instagram photo of herself smiling as she held up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test.