Danielle Brooks, who plays inmate Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on the Netflix seriocomedy "Orange Is the New Black," is expecting her first child.

"Sharing some exciting news shortly. Can’t wait to share with you all," Brooks, 29, teased on Twitter Tuesday morning before tweeting two hours later, "So happy to announce I’m preggers. 20 weeks in and feeling good!" Accompanying the message was a photo of herself sitting on a floor, happily displaying her pregnancy belly.

Brooks, a Tony Award nominee and a Grammy Award cast album winner for Broadway's "The Color Purple," additionally posted an Instagram photo of her smiling self holding a positive pregnancy test. "So elated to finally share this news with you all. I'm happily pregnant!" she wrote, in a paid partnership with over-the-counter test maker Clearblue.

Many of her "Orange" castmates commented their congratulations, including Jackie Cruz, Kimiko Glenn, Emma Myles, Natasha Lyonne and Jessica Pimentel. Also offering good wishes were Tony winner and former "Color Purple" co-star Cynthia Erivo, Oscar winner Olivia Spencer, "Selma" director Ava DuVernay and fellow actresses Yvette Nicole Brown, Chrissy Metz, Niecy Nash and Gina Rodriguez.

On Tuesday afternoon, Brooks added in a tweet: "This mama to be has no clue where to go for maternity clothes. Any advice?"

Brooks starred in this spring's Shakespeare in the Park production of "Much Ado About Nothing" at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.