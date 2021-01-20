An attorney for "That ’70s Show" actor Danny Masterson pleaded not guilty on his behalf Wednesday to the rapes of three women in the early 2000s.

Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau entered the plea for Masterson, who was not present in court, to three charges of rape by force or fear in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Prosecutors have alleged that Masterson, 44, who has been free on bond since his June 17 arrest, raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman between October and December of 2003. All of the alleged rapes happened at his Hollywood Hills home.

Masterson, who gew up in Garden City and East Williston, could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Masterson’s arrest came after a three-year investigation that resulted in the rare prosecution of a famous Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era. Despite dozens of investigations, most have led to no charges based on lack of evidence or too much time having passed since the alleged sexual assaults.

The alleged rapes happened at the height of Masterson’s fame as he starred as Steven Hyde on Fox TV's retro sitcom "That ’70s Show" from 1998 to 2006 alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace.